Greece Gives Asylum to 10,000 Refugees So Far

ATHENS – Asylum in Greece – once given to as few as one in 10,000 – has been granted 10,000 refugees, including 2,000 minors as the country tries to deal with an overwhelming number of applications after suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey.

There are nearly 64,000 refugees and migrants in Greece, including more than 14,000 on Aegean islands close to Turkey, which let human traffickers operate until getting a deal with the EU for six billion euros, visa-free travel in the bloc for Turkish citizens and a faster track for membership in the union.

At least 10,000 refugees, including around 2,000 minors, are expected to remain in Greece over the coming three years as their asylum applications have been approved.

Arrivals have dropped out dramatically in Greece since the deal was agreed although on Feb. 22 another 145 landed on Chios with unseasonably warm weather making the perilous passage from Turkey seem safer.

The Greek Asylum Service said 1,912 migrants lodged asylum applications in January of this year. In 2016, a total of 51,091 people applied.

Island officials, left mostly alone to deal with the refugee crisis during Greece’s economic crisis, are fighting government plans to create “pre-departure” detention centers for migrants ineligible for refugee status.

Mayors on some of the islands said they would sue to stop the plans and want more government assistance.

Officials said the facilities would speed the return to Turkey of economic migrants who were hoping to use Greece to get to more prosperous European Union countries which have shut their borders to them.

A delegation of officials from the International Organization for Migration visited Kos on Feb. 21, with Greek Police, Europol and the EU’s border monitoring agency Frontex to brief officials on a EU-funded scheme for voluntary repatriation of migrants.

Officials on Kos want all the refugees and migrants removed before summer, fearful their presence will ruin the tourist season with foreigners shunning islands housing them.