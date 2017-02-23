Tsipras Will Attend Niarchos Foundation Center Turnover to State

ATHENS – Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras will speak at the handover of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center to the government on Feb. 23, a monumental event for the state and Greek society.

On December 29, 2016, foundation extended the official invitation for the takeover and said it would step aside and have no control. It was not cited whether SYRIZA would try to influence events with its Leftist stance.

The center, in a grand space along the city’s southern border on the sea, will also house the National Library of Greece (NLG) and the Greek National Opera (GNO).

The two institutions will continue to expand their actions at the SNFCC and will also continue to be supervised by the competent Ministries of Education and Culture, respectively.

The Foundation intends to continue to actively support the SNFCC, at least for the next five years, with grants of up to 50 million euros ($52.81 million), officials said.

These grants will cover operating expenses for SNFCC SA, as well as programming and event costs for the SNFCC.

The SNF intends to continue organizing—through exclusive grants—free to the public, one-week-long events at the SNFCC, every June.

So far, the Foundation’s total grant for the construction and equipping of the SNFCC has reached 617 million euros ($651.64 million,) a sum which includes two individual grants, totaling 5 million euros ($5.28 million) each, towards the NLG and the GNO, for supporting the transition to their new facilities.