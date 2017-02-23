Greek Bank Chief Stournaras Tells Government: Push Reforms

ATHENS – Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition to keep following the orders of international lenders and impose more harsh reforms.

Stournaras, who, as a former Finance Minister implemented austerity, said Greece has no choice if it wants to see an economic recovery.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has been dragging his heels on directing more brutal conditions since seeking and accepting a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion) in July, 2105, which saw his popularity plummet.

The European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) Troika – along with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)) that has so far stayed out of the rescue package after taking part in the first two for 240 billion euros ($253.48 billion) – wants worker rights diluted and more pension cuts.

Tsipras has just agreed for more reforms after 2019, when the bailout monies expire, but is still resisting some of the changes that go along with receiving the funds.

He told an audience at the Greek Association of Branded Product Manufacturers meeting on growth that, “This is not the time to throw in the towel. We have covered 90 percent of the adjustment required.”

He added: “The Greek economy has the potential to shift rapidly to a growth course. The indications are encouraging indeed, but they do not justify any complacency or relaxation of efforts. On the contrary, what is required now is greater persistence and consistence and an acceleration of the reform effort.”

Stournaras served the former ruling New Democracy-led coalition that included the then-PASOK Socialists, who have renamed themselves Democratic Alignment after falling out of favor for backing austerity.

He said there’s been too much resistance to structural reforms, which he said has worsened a seven-year-long crisis. “The recession would clearly have been shorter had structures been modernized,” he said.