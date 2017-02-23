No Debt Write-off for Greece, Germany Keeps Squeezing Hard

ATHENS – Greece will not see any part of the 326 billion euros ($344.3 billion) it owes international lenders erased, International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said.

After meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin – Germany is the biggest contributor to three rescue packages for Greece but insisted on harsh austerity measures in return – she said there would be no so-called debt “haircut” that Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras wants.

That would force the other 17 countries in the Eurozone who use the euro to pay for generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive Greek governments, and – critics said – encourage more of it.

Lagarde said Greece still needs to make “significant progress” although the government has just agreed to more tough conditions after bailout monies run out in 2019 in return for the lenders returning to Athens to resume negotiations over terms of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion).

Lagarde told Germany’s ARD television on the IMF was “much more confident after the progress made by the Greek authorities” but that reforms were urgently needed in the country’s pension and income tax systems, as well as in other areas.

“What will be needed is not a haircut if the reforms are done, but a significant extension of maturity, a significant interest rate capping, and that will have to be discussed in greater detail later on as progress is made on the reform front,” she said.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble kept the pressure up on SYRIZA despite the compromise which saw the government claiming it would offset harsh measures with countermeasures to protect workers, pensioners and the poor, the group most affected by austerity and which Tsipras vowed to protect before surrendering to the creditors of the European Union, European Central Bank and European Stability Mechanism.

Schaeuble, speaking from the sidelines of an Ecofin conference in Brussels, charged that Greece won’t make “corrections” – cuts – in the country’s pension system due to “political concerns.” He added: “That doesn’t mean, however, that they cannot implement these measures later,” in another shot.

Greece’s Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that “Following concessions by all sides, now is the time for Germany to take the path of realism … We are awaiting from the German finance ministry to back down from the unreasonable demand for primary budget surpluses of 3.5 (of annual GDP) for a decade, and to adopt a productive stance, so that a medium-term relief for the Greek debt is achieved.”

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)