Cyprus Unity Talks Break Down Over 1950 Enosis Vote

NICOSIA – Constant optimism over reuniting Cyprus were dashed again when the Turkish side refused to resume talks in a dispute over a 1950 vote commemoration seeking Cyprus unity with Greek, Enosis.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci was furious over the vote in the Cypriot Parliament to mark the Enosis referendum and said he wouldn’t attend planned Feb. 23 negotiations aimed at taking another stab at reaching a deal after previous talks collapsed.

The unofficial 1950 referendum, in which only Greek Cypriots voted and was carried by more than 95 percent in favor, was followed by more than 20 years the violent division of the island between ethnic Greeks and Turks. It was not recognized by Britain, which was Cyprus’s colonial ruler at the time.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Akinci, engaged in peace talks for 22 months, had previously said they expected a resolution to reunify the island divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

That ended, for now, when Akinci boycotted the talks, with Cypriot government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides tweeting on Feb. 22: “Unfortunately we have just been informed by the United Nations that the scheduled meeting for tomorrow will not take place because of the refusal of the Turkish Cypriot leader to participate.”

There was no immediate response from the Turkish Cypriot side. Anastasiades said he didn’t agree with the vote in Parliament but could do nothing about it and lamented the breakdown over what he said was a minor side issue.

But Turkish Cypriots said any Cypriot leaning toward union with Greece was the source of the dispute and is a divisive point.

The Feb. 9 motion by the Cypriot Parliament was submitted by a small Greek Cypriot party with ties to Greece’s Golden Dawn extremist far-right party.

While the left wing main opposition voted against it, Anastasiades’ Conservative abstained and wouldn’t take a stand, which allowed it to pass. Enosis, as a notion, was abandoned by Greek Cypriots decades ago. The island has been a member of the European Union since 2004, although the Turkish side is only recognized by Turkey.

A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and plans, said the Enosis vote will hurt the unity talks although his adamant stance he won’t remove a Turkish army has driven a bigger wedge.

Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference he hoped the Greek Cypriot side would abandon its decision.

Anastasiades tweeted that, “I am ready to continue the dialogue at any time,” but no date was set for another meeting.