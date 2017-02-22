Measure-for-Measure: Troika Returning to Athens for Reform Talks

ATHENS – Greece’s Troika of European lenders said they would resume negotiations over terms of a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion) after the beleaguered government agreed to more tough measures after 2019.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras reneged again on an anti-austerity promise, agreeing to likely additional pension cuts and dilution of workers’ rights in return for the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB) to release more monies from the rescue package.

Less than half the money has been disbursed since a July, 2015 agreement after Tsipras sought and accepted a bailout after swearing he never would.

But that came with more of the brutal conditions he campaigned against but swiftly implemented, driving his popularity down to the 10 percent level and leading critics to complain he had betrayed his party and Greeks, particularly workers, pensioners and the poor he said he would protect.

His new concessions mean envoys from the Troika will return to Athens to pick up talks as Tsipras agreed to new measures after the country’s three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($344.64 billion) expire in 2019, but said they would be offset by countermeasures.

SYRIZA and its partner, the marginal, far-right, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) called the new deal as one of “neutral fiscal balance” and explained that for every euro saved in new measures there would be cuts in other areas.

Media Minister Nikos Pappas ruled out further austerity for Greece, saying that an agreement with Eurozone ministers the previous day was for “zero sum fiscal interventions,” in another of the euphemisms Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ leftists use each time they make more concessions to international lenders.

Pappas, one of Tsipras’ closest advisers, told Antenna TV: “Everything will happen at once… the measures and countermeasures that will come into force after 2019 will be voted together,” in trying to explain what happened to a bewildered electorate.

THE PENDULUM

“If there is an intervention in the tax system to reduce the threshold, then we will have to find the measures that will deliver socially just and effective tax breaks,” he said.

That was in reference to SYRIZA willing to lower the tax-free threshold and tax more lower-income people it vowed to protect, which it said would be offset by raising the tax on luxury goods and lowering it on basic commodities, a robbing Peter to pay Paul model.

He said he was confident the government could also talk about bringing back collective bargaining for workers at the same time it was talking about diluting workers’ rights, and that SYRIZA wants to stave off mass dismissals being demanded by the lenders.

The government’s narrative is that even though new measures will be implemented, these will be neutral as their burden will be canceled out by tax relief, Kathimerini said. There was no explanation how that would help the economy.

Earlier, government officials were preparing Greeks for the concessions saying that while SYRIZA opposes new measures that they would inevitably have to be implemented “for the good of the country,” the same language it has used in previous surrenders.

The return of the Troika to Athens is accompanied by additional concessions, painful measures and the government’s negotiating failures, New Democracy said, the Athens News Agency reported.

“Once again, the government is attempting to fool the Greek people. Another date went by without a deal and with an indefinite time of completion. Everything is referred to the future,” ND said.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)