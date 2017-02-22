Juventus wins 2-0 at 10-man Porto in Champions League

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Two second-half substitutes came on and quickly scored as Juventus beat FC Porto 2-0 Wednesday after playing with an extra man for an hour in the Champions League Round-of-16 first leg.

Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves broke through with goals in the 72nd and 74th minutes to give the Italian champions a commanding advantage.

Porto’s Alex Telles was sent off in the 27th after a pair of rash fouls.

Juventus hemmed Porto in its area and Pjaca scored five minutes after coming on.

Alves was even quicker in finding the net two minutes after joining the game.

Also Wednesday, Sevilla beat Leicester 2-1 in Spain.

Porto’s Telles was sent off after the left back cut down Stephan Lichtsteiner, just two minutes after a yellow card for his studs-first tackle on Juan Cuadrado’s heel.

Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo took off striker Andre Silva, who has scored five goals in the competition this season, and restructured his defense with Miguel Layun.

But Layun was at fault in Pjaca’s goal when he deflected Paulo Dybala’s pass to the Croatian midfielder inside the box.

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas had made an earlier save to frustrate Gonzalo Higuain, but the Spaniard could do nothing to stop Alves when he received a cross from Alex Sandro at close range.

While the former Real Madrid ‘keeper had a busy night for the hosts, Casillas’ counterpart Gianluigi Buffon barely had to intervene at the Estadio do Dragao stadium. The two veteran ‘keepers embraced after the final whistle.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci missed the match as punishment for his outburst aimed at coach Massimiliano Allegri. Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini were both back after the defenders recovered from thigh injuries.

The second leg is in Turin on March 16.