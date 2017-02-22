A Quick Meal: Eggs and Potatoes

By Eleni Sakellis -
Scrambled aggs and potatoes. Photo by Hoyabird8 at English Wikipedia [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html) or CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

During Cheesefare, getting ready for the strict fasting period of Great Lent, dishes featuring eggs and cheese are traditionally eaten. Here is a quick recipe for eggs and potatoes that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Use your favorite feta, like Dodonis or Arachovas, and serve with a side salad, if preferred.

Eggs and Potatoes

  • 4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil
  • 4 small Yukon gold potatoes, or red new potatoes, chopped into fries or small cubes
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • Greek sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 ounces feta, crumbled

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; when oil is hot, place diced potatoes in the pan and sauté until lightly golden brown. Add the onions, a pinch of salt and pepper, and cook until both the potatoes and onions are golden brown and tender.

In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs together with a pinch of salt and pepper to taste, and pour over potatoes and onions in the pan; cook, stirring constantly until eggs are to the desired firmness. Serve immediately topped with the crumbled feta. Sprinkle with the fresh herbs of your choice, if desired.

