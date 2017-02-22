A Quick Meal: Eggs and Potatoes

During Cheesefare, getting ready for the strict fasting period of Great Lent, dishes featuring eggs and cheese are traditionally eaten. Here is a quick recipe for eggs and potatoes that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Use your favorite feta, like Dodonis or Arachovas, and serve with a side salad, if preferred.

Eggs and Potatoes

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

4 small Yukon gold potatoes, or red new potatoes, chopped into fries or small cubes

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

6 large eggs

2 ounces feta, crumbled

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; when oil is hot, place diced potatoes in the pan and sauté until lightly golden brown. Add the onions, a pinch of salt and pepper, and cook until both the potatoes and onions are golden brown and tender.

In a mixing bowl, beat the eggs together with a pinch of salt and pepper to taste, and pour over potatoes and onions in the pan; cook, stirring constantly until eggs are to the desired firmness. Serve immediately topped with the crumbled feta. Sprinkle with the fresh herbs of your choice, if desired.