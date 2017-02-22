U.S. Embassy Supports “Dancing to Connect” Educational Program

ATHENS – The U.S. Embassy in Athens, in collaboration with the Onassis Cultural Center and with support from the Municipality of Komotini, is supporting the “Dancing to Connect” educational program.

Seeking to give students the opportunity to discover ways of collaboration and communication through dance, the U.S. Embassy, for the fifth consecutive year, is bringing contemporary dance to five high schools in Komotini and five high schools in Athens, US Empassy says.

High school students will attend dance workshops at their schools, led by specialized dancers and trainers, then they will present their choreography first in their city and then at a joint performance of all schools at the Onassis Cultural Center at the end of the program.

The aim of the program is to nurture and boost creativity, self-confidence, collaboration, and communication between the students through dance, all while promoting tolerance, understanding, and diversity.

“Dancing to Connect” is a unique arts education program designed by the U.S.-based Battery Dance Company, which has taken place in over 30 countries worldwide. Dancer-educators of the Battery Dance Company have trained the Greek dancers to run the program, with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Athens and the Onassis Cultural Center.

Performances

Komotini: Saturday, February 25, 2017, 19:00, at Rex theater.

Athens: Sunday, March 12, 2017, 19:00, at the Main Stage of the Onassis Cultural Center