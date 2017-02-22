The SNFCC Will Be Delivered on Thursday to the Greek Society

ATHENS – The delivery event of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center to the Greek Society will take place on Thursday, February 23rd, and SNFCC calls every citizen to participate.

Unexpected artistic encounters compile a surprise event, parts of which will unfold at several locations across the SNFCC inviting guests to join the celebrations!

Music, dance, readings, street culture and happenings come together at a creative dialogue that reflects the infinite potential of expression that the SNFCC embraces.

The entire event will be broadcasted live on screens located at the Agora, the Book Castle, the Lighthouse and the Great Lawn, and close to the end a fireworks show will light up the sky!

The artistic program runs under the direction of Thomas Moschopoulos.

SNFCC PRESS RELEASE

“Walks in the Park, live music acts, readings, educational programs, sports, creative partnerships, laughter and thrills, thousands of visitors; cyclists, runners, friends, couples and families; the lively voices and smiles of young children –they all come together every day at the SNFCC.

The event is designed in aim to welcome all visitors who will become part of the celebrations by their participation in live acts and happenings that will take place at various locations of the SNFCC.

In parallel, the event will be live broadcasted on screens located at the Agora, the Book Castle, the Lighthouse and the Great Lawn.

No reservation is required to attend the additional events and live broadcast outside the Stavros Niarchos Hall.

Thursday, February 23rd, 2017, Event Begins: 18:00, Free Admission.”