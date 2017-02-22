Letter To The Editor: Is The Herald Anti-Trump?

To The Editor:
As a longtime subscriber to The National Herald, I am disappointed in all the anti-Trump articles lately. Many of the writers of the opinion articles are probably liberals who should go back to Greece.
As a Republican, I never complained about the Obama presidency and administration, or other Democratic presidents, but I won’t continue subscribing to the paper if all these anti-Trump articles continue.
The president should be given a chance, like other presidents in the past. Many of my friends and neighbors feel the same way as I do and the ones who are subscribers are also thinking of canceling their subscriptions, too. Why can’t the paper focus on more positive stories?
Andromache Chrysopoulos
Daytona Beach, FL
You are saying that you “didn’t complain when Obama was president”. How can you compare Obama to the juvenile that we have running the country now? Only naive people would fall for Trump’s salesmanship. You don’t have to be republican or Democrat, to see behind Trump’s lies. You only need to have an IQ lower than 10. The National Herald is doing the job that it should be doing. Calling out the falacies and plain craziness of the man-child in the White house. In any other democratic country, he would have lost, after losing the popular vote and would have gone back to his child bride.