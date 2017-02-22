Letter To The Editor: Is The Herald Anti-Trump?

To The Editor:

As a longtime subscriber to The National Herald, I am disappointed in all the anti-Trump articles lately. Many of the writers of the opinion articles are probably liberals who should go back to Greece.

As a Republican, I never complained about the Obama presidency and administration, or other Democratic presidents, but I won’t continue subscribing to the paper if all these anti-Trump articles continue.

The president should be given a chance, like other presidents in the past. Many of my friends and neighbors feel the same way as I do and the ones who are subscribers are also thinking of canceling their subscriptions, too. Why can’t the paper focus on more positive stories?

Andromache Chrysopoulos

Daytona Beach, FL