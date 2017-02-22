Strategic Defaulters Dragging Down Greek Banks, Owe 10B Euros

ATHENS – Greek bank officials said people who can afford to pay what they owe but won’t account for more than 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in bad loans.

They said 21 percent of people who owe for loans, credit cards and mortgages are strategic defaulters hoping banks will write off what they owe, as the former ruling New Democracy Conservatives and Democratic Alignment (former PASOK) owe 250 million euros ($262.86 million) won’t pay, aren’t being chased and gave immunity to the loan officers who gave them the money with virtually no collateral put up except taxpayer subsidies.

While so-called Non-performing Loans in the corporate sector are more than 28.9 billion euros ($30.39 billion) another 20 billion euros ($21.3 billion) are in mortgages, some six billion euros ($6.31 billion) aren’t being paid by people banks said could do so.

They didn’t mention the hundreds of millions of bad loans given to shadowy companies and people with politician who took the money and ran and are said to be uncollectable while banks and collection agencies authorized by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA are hounding small debtors and foreclosing on primary homes.

But many people are also being egged on by the “I Won’t Pay” movement, the newspaper Kathimerini said and what it called the political exploitation of Seisachtheia (the Ancient Greek term for debt forgiveness) and across-the-board debt write-offs.

According to banks, the law introduced by former economy minister Louka Katseli not only sanctioned unlawful behavior but also created an army of strategic defaulters.

In 2010 the government enacted a law which lacked the clear criteria that would rapidly determine whether a borrower had a serious problem or was just trying to take advantage of the crisis.

Therefore there are more than 150,000 applications from individuals hoping to reap the benefits of the Katseli law that remain pending in courts today, and some will not be heard before 2032.