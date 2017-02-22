Greek Island Chiefs Fighting Plans for new Migrant Centers

ATHENS – Officials on Greek Aegean islands close to Turkey’s coast will oppose government plans to create pre-detention centers for migrants who will be shipped back.

Swamped with more than 14,000 refugees and migrants, most who came from Turkey, Greece’s islands have been stuck with them because of the suspension of a European Union swap deal.

The government said it wants to separate refugees likely to gain asylum, such as those fleeing Syria’s civil war, from economic migrants from places such as Pakistan and other countries.

The EU has shut its borders to refugees and migrants, most of whom use Greece as a stepping-off point to try to reach more prosperous countries no longer available to them.

Authorities say the new facilities will accelerate returns to Turkey and, as a result, help reduce the numbers of migrants and refugees on the islands but officials on Chios and other islands are resisting, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Islanders on Chios continued to obstruct the transfer of more container homes to the notorious Vial facility as the government said it’s trying to weed out those prone to violence and troublemakers.

Authorities recently appointed a new police chief on Chios, fueling speculation among residents that there are plans afoot to break resistance by locals, the newspaper said.

Representatives of the local community will meet with Greek Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France this month to talk about the impact of the refugees as the islands have been left to bear much of the cost during a crushing economic crisis.

On Feb. 20, Governors officially assumed duties at migrant facilities on Chios, Samos, Leros, Kos and Evros.