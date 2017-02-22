Greek Foreign Minister Warns Turkey Over Aegean Provocations

ATHENS – With anxiety rising, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias drew “Red Lines” in the Aegean, warning Turkey not to cross them.

Ired by a Greek high court’s refusal to extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup attempt against him, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent F-16 fighter jets into more, repeated violations of Greek air space and warships past the disputed, uninhabited rocky islets of Imia close to the Turkish coast.

With Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who critics said is fearful Turkey will unleash more refugees and migrants on Greek islands, staying largely out of the fray, it’s been left to his minister, notable Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of his coalition partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) to respond, and even antagonize Erdogan and Turkish officials with bellicose language.

Now Kotzias, who notably had been more even-tempered is getting fidgety and, in an interview with Alexis Papachelas on SKAI TV, said Turkey came “very close” to drawing a more militant response when one of its Coast Guard boats fired live ammunition near the islet of Farmakonisi in the eastern Aegean on Feb. 17.

Kotzias said the “game” played out at Farmakonisi was a “serious violation of international law,” and said Turkey “should know that we will not always be tolerant, that our response will not only be the one that we gave then, that it will be much harsher.”

He described Turkey as a “nervous power” reminiscent of the post-Bismarck era in 19th Century Germany which “did not maintain a balance with its environment. “

“our care for the security of our country and its sovereignty is greater than in the past,” he said, adding: “Some people in Turkey think that Greece could be like Syria or Iraq.”

But, he added, “Turkey is making a mistake” in believing that Greece is weak with regard to its defense because of its economic crisis. He stressed that Greece has international law and climate on its side and they “are not the only instruments we have.”

Turkish media on Feb. 22 published reports and photographs indicating that Turkish coast guard vessels had approached Ima, where the two countries almost came to battle in 1996 after three Greeks on a helicopter were killed when it crashed, the result government officials said not of an attack.

The Sozcu website said that a Turkish Coast Guard boat had come within two miles of one of the islets’ coasts, while a Greek ship “just stood there, a mile off.”

Aksam, quoting the Dogan news agency, made similar statements, claiming that Turkish vessels “inspected” the islets, while Greek authorities “just looked on.”

Greek officials denied the reports, attributing them to “Turkish propaganda,” as worries remained of an accidental conflict in the Aegean.