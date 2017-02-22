NBA Star Antetokounmpo’s Allure Draws Tourists to Greece

MILWAUKEE – Greek-Nigerian NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rising prominence is drawing tourists to Greece this year too.

The “Greek Freak,” as he is affectionately known, wowed even other All-Stars at the East vs. West game with an array of dunks so astonishing they had other players ducking out of the way when he came down the lane.

Antetokounmpo was the focus of attention in the recent “celebration” of New Orleans, where the biggest stars of the NBA gathered and coincided with the “high season” of Americans’ reservations to European destinations.

Two days after the end of the All Star Game, the social media still write about the achievements of Antetokounmpo with the nickname the “Greek Freak.”

According to US travel agencies, all this fame of Antetokounmpo has attracted the interest of American tourists who choose Greece over other famous European destinations for their next holidays, the Athens News Agency reported.