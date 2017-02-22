French Man Charged With Abusing 4 Migrants in Greece

THESSALONIKI – Greek police say they have arrested a 52-year-old French man on suspicion of sexually abusing four Pakistani boys he had sheltered in his home in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Police said Wednesday the man was arrested Tuesday. He allegedly abused the boys, aged 14-17, in January after offering them housing as they were homeless.

According to police, the man presented himself as a volunteer to various organizations helping refugees. One of the boys was later housed in a shelter for young migrants and told staff about the abuse.

Police confiscated six hard drives and one USB stick from a search of the man’s home, as well as unspecified drugs. The man appeared in court and has been charged with sexual abuse and possession and use of drugs.