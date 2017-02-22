Akinci Walks Away from Cyprus Unity Talks Re-start

NICOSIA – A planned Feb. 23 resumption of collapsed Cyprus unity talks fell apart too when Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, said he wouldn’t take part.

In a tweet Feb. 22, Cypriot government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said: “Unfortunately the UN have just informed us that due to the Turkish Cypriot leader’s refusal to attend, the meeting will not take place.”

The peace talks between Cyprus’ rival leaders broke down in a feud over a 1950 history referendum but are still alive, United Nations Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide insisted.

Eide, who has for almost two years been predicting imminent breakthroughs that all collapsed and recently said obstacles over security could upset a deal, again said he believes Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Akinci will find common ground.

Eide said although the meeting “was not a very happy one” and “ended up abruptly” the next round would still go ahead as planned next week.

“I am glad to convey to you that both leaders are committed to the process and nobody sees this process as over, terminated or even suspended,” said Eide, Agence France Presse reported.

“There have been no cancellations as of now… no change to the program,” he said, stressing the next round would take place as scheduled on Feb. 23.

Tensions have soared over the approval by the Greek Cypriot parliament for schools in the south of the island to mark the 1950 referendum on “Enosis,” or union with Greece.

Akinci said that when the issue of scrapping the decision came up, Anastasiades said there “was nothing else to say, slammed the door and left”.

“At that point there was nothing more to do as this meeting needs to be conducted in an atmosphere of respect so we also left the meeting,” he told reporters although Anastasiades blamed Akinci as the blame game continued.

Akinci earlier had said a 30,000-strong Turkish army won’t leave the island and that Turkey would, in keeping with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s line, retain the right to militarily intervene when it wanted, which could scuttle the talks