New Democracy Rejects More Austerity, Backs Structural Reforms

ATHENS (APE) – We will not vote for new fiscal measures but we will say “yes” to structural reforms, main opposition New Democracy (ND) coordinator of Economic Affairs Christos Staikouras on Feb. 22 said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM.

Staikouras also said that the Eurogroup did not take any decisions as the government claims and accused it of not having made an official announcement. “We only agreed on the return of the technical staff. I wish the program review is concluded otherwise the results will be tragic,” he underlined.

Moreover, he lashed out at the government because it agreed on the main positions of the IMF, that is to legislate measures for the period after 2019 on the tax free threshold and the social security system while it also accepted high surplus targets.

Regarding New Democracy’s demand for elections, he said that this has not only to do with the progress of the negotiations. “Economy is a critical sector, but we also want elections because of the government’s policy in other sectors such as education, security and Democracy,” he stressed.