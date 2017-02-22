Diaspora Economists Say Grexit Would Destroy Greece

ATHENS – As Greece keeps trying to seal a deal over a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion) and more austerity, noted Diaspora economists and academicians have warned about the specter of the country being forced out of the Eurozone with renewed speculation.

In a commentary in the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, 14 of them – including Nobel Prize winner Christopher Pissarides, of Cyprus and the London School of Economics, wrote after the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA posed the notion of a so-called Grexit again that moving from the euro back to the drachma “would not be a solution, it would be a catastrophe.”

The coalition government has just agreed to more post-2019 austerity measures it swore to reject, lessening the sense of a Grexit for now but the economists said more due diligence is needed and poo-pooed any idea that Greeks’ debts would be wiped out with a currency change to the ancient money.

“Such promises are either intentional deceptions or reflect a profound lack of understanding of economic reality,” they wrote in a swipe at a core within SYRIZA still pushing for Greece to get out of the Eurozone after seven years of economic crisis.

They said Greece has lost its economic position in Greece, the result of generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive governments that forced the need for 326 billion euros ($342.77 billion) in three international bailouts that came with brutal pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings that decimated workers, pensioners and the poor while letting the rich, politicians and tax cheats escape with near-impunity.

“Greece’s present condition reflects the actual productivity of its economy, namely that the improvements in the first eight years of the 21st Century were illusory, a result of increased consumption made possible by external borrowing. Such borrowing would be infeasible for many years under Grexit,” they added.

They said the consequences would be immediate and long-standing, with a devalued drachma shrinking salaries and pensions dramatically, increase the national debt in real terms, see bank accounts forced to a lesser value currency, and have the European Central Bank withdraw liquidity.

“The upheaval in the banking system would also cause widespread business bankruptcies and thus increased unemployment,” banks would stop lending to businesses and consumers, there would be shortages in basic goods – including fuels and medicines – and political instability would take hold, they said, leading to the government printing inflationary money and becoming even more populist.

“The long-term consequences of Grexit would be even more dramatic for our standard of living,” they added. “History has shown that our domestic political institutions are unable to institute and maintain policies that are necessary for the sustained long-run growth and prosperity of our country,” they said.

Clientelism would become stronger and “We would inevitably be led to a closed and poor economy with a high level of corruption,” they said.

What Greece needs, they said, is deep structural reforms, the kind that don’t enrich politicians and people in power and thus have never really been implemented.

They called for an increase in productivity, opening of closed sectors to competition, drastic reduction of bureaucracy, especially in attracting investments, and privatization of sectors of the economy where the state has failed.

“These reforms are necessary irrespective of the currency. But if we were to go to the new drachma, these reforms would be much more difficult to make, condemning the country to long-term poverty,” they said.

They blamed SYRIZA for refusing to implement reforms as the party has resorted to even more populism with is popularity vanishing for reneging on anti-austerity promises.

The eight-year crisis has subjected people and institutions to unbearable strain with a “merciless and unprecedented” reduction in the standard of living, they also said.

With US President Donald Trump showing near-hostility toward the European Union they called for differing forces to work for Greece’s stability in the Eurozone.

“The European institutions and the strong European economies should also act swiftly by accepting their share of the responsibility for the relaxation of austerity and continue supporting a growth path for Greece,” they said.

