Investigation for Katsiantonis was Related to More Than $427K Unpaid Taxes

MANCHESTER — Greek-American Alderman Thomas Katsiantonis and his Grand Slam Pizza business owe more than $427,000 to the state Department of Revenue Administration and face state tax liens, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

That total includes more than $324,000 in “meals & rentals tax” dating back to 2012, as well as penalties, fees and interest accrued, according to court documents.

Investigators searched on Valentine’s Day the alderman’s home and his businesses, Grand Slam Pizza 2, 331 South Mammoth Road, and Tommy K’s Sport Bar & Restaurant, 2323 Brown Av.

Ward 8 Alderman Thomas Katsiantonis is also a Democratic member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, representing Hillsborough 15.

Six documents, filed in the Hillsborough County Register of Deeds and titled “Notice and Demand for Payment,” were recorded at the deeds office on Jan. 30 — two weeks before investigators searched the alderman’s home and his two businesses on Valentine’s Day as part of a criminal financial investigation.

Katsiantonis was first elected to the chamber in 2008. Katsiantonis served in the House previously, representing Hillsborough 15 from 2003 to 2004. Katsiantonis was a candidate for Hillsborough 15 in 2006, Hillsborough 17 in 2004, and Hillsborough 50 in 2002.