Far-Right Protests as Refugee Kids Go to School (Video)

THESSALONIKI – Greek authorities have blocked access to a northern primary school after threatening far-right protests over a handful of refugee children attending afternoon classes there.

Police buses were parked outside the school’s main entrance Tuesday at Oreokastro, north of Thessaloniki, to keep away protesters, while the nine Kurdish children aged 7-11 from a nearby refugee camp were escorted in. One man was arrested for allegedly breaking anti-racism laws.

Several parents at the school are keeping their own children away — even though the refugees are attending after classes for Greek children are over.

Two dozen far-right supporters, some in motorcycle helmets and hoods, protested outside the school Monday. They oppose the refugee children attending because they are foreign and not Christian.

Leftists and anarchists are opposing the far-rights with counter-protests.