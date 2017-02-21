Utmost Demagoguery

Recently on Euronews, one of the top three stories was that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble of “playing with fire.”

Tsipras made the accusation, as well as other critical references to the IMF, while addressing the SYRIZA Central Committee. “I want to strongly appeal to Chancellor Merkel to discourage her Finance Minister of this constant aggression against Greece and of derogatory references. The election campaign in one country cannot affect life in another country,” Tsipras stated.

He also expressed his confidence that the German government “will not allow the pyromaniacs to play with matches in a warehouse full of ammunition.” And he accused the IMF of not having the courage of its convictions, and that he himself would not be afraid to state that some of the IMF’s members prefer to play personal games. He noted that the IMF shies away from telling the truth to its European partners, and that it prefers to play a game of poker by dragging things along.

Good grief!

It is clear that Mr. Tsipras’ rant is aimed at the domestic political market in view of what we believe are forthcoming elections. It is designed to boost his “patriotic” image, which has apparently been damaged by the signing of the memorandum – he had promised to “tear it up” – and the catastrophic steering of negotiations.

One might wonder: “but doesn’t the prime minister have the right to criticize Schäuble?”

Of course he does, but when it serves the country’s interests, and on specific issues. Not to insult him just to score political points. Greece is facing the risk of non-completion of the bailout review on February 20, after numerous lengthy delays , with unpredictable consequences, and the prime minister calls the German minister who is handling the issue a “pyromaniac”?

While it is certain that this was welcomed by some of the people, it is not certain that it is in their best interests.

The use of foreign policy and, in this case, the economic crisis – which is influenced by foreign countries – to serve political objectives is never a good idea. After so many years of crisis, it should be clear by now that demagoguery is wrong in every case, and especially in the case of major national issues.

But, unfortunately, when a political leader lacks successes to trumpet, he resorts to demagoguery, to which the people’s judgment is vulnerable.