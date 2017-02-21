Two Men Stabbed During Robbery in Astoria, One in Critical Condition

NEW YORK – Police are searching for two men who allegedly stabbed two other men during an apparent robbery in Astoria, Queens.

On Monday, February 20, 2017 at 2236 hours police responded to a 911 call of two males stabbed at the corner of 30 Avenue and 38 Street, within the confines of the 114 Precinct, police says to The National Herald.

Upon arrival police observed two victims a 32-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest, and a 39-year-old male with a slash wound to the left hand.

EMS also responded and transported both males to Elmhurst General Hospital, where one man is listed in critical condition and the second victim is listed in stable condition.

“There are no arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing”, police says to TNH.