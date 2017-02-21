A Treasure Hunt in Athens for International Tourist Guide Day

The Professional Tourist Guide Association and the Sports Culture Organization and Youth of the City of Athens (OPANDA) will host the 7th annual treasure hunt on Sunday, February 26 to celebrate the International Tourist Guide Day (February 21).

The treasure hunt is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism. Participants will be called to discover the museums and monuments of Athens.

An initiative of the World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations (WFTGA), the International Tourist Guide Day is held on February 21 each year.

According to the WFTGA website, “In 1990, Mrs. Titina Loizides, president of the WFTGA, was involved when it was held for the first time, 15 countries participated. Since then, tourist guides in an ever growing number of countries have been giving help to their local communities, conducting tours for disabled persons, disadvantaged persons, for children, industry partners, officials and the general public.

Events are also held for local tourist guides including presentations and retraining courses. It is a public relations event par excellence, drawing the attention of local authorities, fellow citizens and the media to the quality and value of the work of professional tourist guides. Each member country contributes to the success of the day in its own way; coach companies have contributed complimentary coaches, attractions and museums have opened their doors without charge. Each year, awareness grows and there is an increasing contribution by both regional and national governments to the International Tourist Guide Day.”