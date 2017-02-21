Greek Shippers Wrangle With Union Over Hiring Thousands of Young Greeks

ATHENS – As Greece’s world-leading shipping industry is locked in talks with a seamen’s union, the barons said thousands of young, unemployed Greeks could be hired to take over positions held by foreigners.

The shippers and the primary union representing Greek seamen continue to clash over the labor regime governing some 5,000 Greek-owned vessels, business newspaper Naftemboriki said.

The Union of Greek Shipowners (EEE) has offered to discuss a proposal based on the contract followed by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), whereas Greece-based unionists insist on retaining a 2010 collective bargaining agreement between the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) and EEE, the paper said.

EEE President Theodore Veniamis said he believed that what he called “baseless unionist obstacles” would be overcome and let the shippers absorb thousands of young adults from the Greek employment.

He said the shipowners have for several years wanted to increase the number of Greek nationals serving as lower-ranked crew-members on Greek-owned vessels, but under one important condition, namely, that competitiveness would not be affected.

The shipowners’ proposal was accompanied by a Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), according to which the up to 300,000 new positions would be created in shipping-related sectors in the coming period, the paper said.

Greece’s shipping industry, despite being the world’s biggest, pays few taxes and has threatened to move if any government tries to make them.