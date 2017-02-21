ToposText, Finder of Ancient Greece, Nominee for Digital Humanity Award

ATHENS – The webpage and application ToposText has been nominated for the international Digital Humanities Awards 2016 in the category of Best Use of Digital Humanities for Public Engagement, the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation announced on Feb. 20.

ToposText, the brainchild of former U.S. diplomat and scholar at the American School of Classical Studies Brady Kiesling, is an innovative tool allowing users to access thousands of mythical and historical locations relevant to the ancient Greek world – from ancient cities and shrines, medieval castles and towers, modern museums and excavation sites – in Greece and other locations, along with a slew of ancient texts referring to them, with one click on the smartphone.

The application links those places to the ancient authors who wrote about them in Greek or Latin, using a huge library of ancient texts married to a detailed gazetteer.

The DH Awards are annual digital awards where the public nominates resources for the recognition of talent and expertise in the digital humanities community and are nominated and voted for entirely by the public. They are overseen by an international Nominations Committee comprised of five university professors from educational centers around the world.

The app was built by IT company Pavla AE and was supported by the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation.

Public voting is open until midnight on February 25, 2017, and the entire list of nominees can be found at http://dhawards.org/dhawards2016/voting/. Voting is open on the link: https://goo.gl/TVge7z