John Stamos to Appear on Who Do You Think You Are?

LOS ANGELES, CA – Beloved Greek-American actor John Stamos will appear on the TLC show Who Do You Think You Are? airing on March 5 at 10 PM. Now in its 7th season, the show traces celebrities’ ancestry and discovers the remarkable family history and heritage of some of the most well-known people in the world.

The celebrities participate in the investigation, traveling to the countries their ancestors left behind, revealing their family stories like a mystery through the documents and historical records the show’s researchers help uncover.

Stamos traveled to Greece to explore his roots for the show. The trailer for the upcoming season shows footage of Stamos observing that, “my family are such proud Greeks. Why did we leave here?”

The family’s original surname was Stamatopoulos, shortened to Stamos, as noted in the actor’s biography, and his father William Stamos, was a restaurateur. On his mother’s side, Stamos is of English and Irish ancestry. Family secrets are revealed in the course of the show and the trailer suggests some dramatic and dark history, including a murdered ancestor.

Who Do You Think You Are? featuring John Stamos and his family history will air on TLC on March 5 at 10 PM, check your local listings for the time in your area. Among the celebrities to appear on the show this season are Courteney Cox, Jessica Biel, Noah Wyle, Julie Bown, Liv Tyler, Smokey Robinson, and Jennifer Grey.