Capital Link’s Invest in Cyprus Forum in NYC on March 22

NEW YORK – Capital Link’s Invest in Cyprus Forum will take place on Wednesday, March 22 from 8:30 AM until 4:15 PM at The Metropolitan Club, One East 60th Street in New York City. The Forum aims to raise awareness of Cyprus as an investment and business destination among the US investment, financial, and business communities.

It will showcase the increasing importance of Cyprus as a regional maritime, logistics, energy and operational hub and highlight investment and business opportunities in these areas as well as in financial services, IT and tourism.

Cyprus can be of significant value to companies which are using the United Kingdom as a gateway to the European Union and will thus be affected by the Brexit. Strategically located as the gateway to the European Union, the Middle East, North Africa and the Black Sea, Cyprus is a full member of the European Union with an open market economy and skilled workforce mainly specializing in the financial and service sectors. It offers political stability, an efficient legal system, a competitive tax regime and a restructured and growth oriented economy. The banking system has been recapitalized and is governed by practices aligned with the EU legislation.

The conference will feature the developments and reforms in the Cypriot economy and the Cypriot government’s program for the economy and investments. It will also feature political and business leaders and decision makers from the public and private sectors, including President Nicos Anastasiades- keynote speaker for the event, and three key Government Ministers from the Republic of Cyprus, Minister of Finance Harris Georgiades, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Marios Demetriades, and Minster of Commerce, Industry and Tourism Yiorgos Lakkotrypis. The CEOs of major Cypriot organizations and senior executives of US and international companies active in the region will also participate in the forum.

Panel and presentation topics include The Emergence of Cyprus as a Regional Business Hub; The Economy of Cyprus – Developments & Outlook; Cyprus: A Dynamic Business and Investment Center; Doing Business in Cyprus – Legal and Tax Considerations; Banking & Financial Services; Developing the Fund Industry Through Cyprus – Cyprus as the Gateway to the European Union; Cyprus as a Regional Energy Hub – Business & Investment Opportunities in Energy; Cyprus as a Regional Maritime & Logistics Industry Hub; Why Cyprus – The International Investor Perspective; Why Cyprus – The Cypriot American Perspective; and Investing in Growth & Entrepreneurship – International Funding Mechanisms for SME Investments in Cyprus.

The Forum will be followed by a networking cocktail reception.

More information is available online at http://forums.capitallink.com/cyprus/2017/index.html. Registration is also available online at http://forums.capitallink.com/cyprus/2017/signup.html. For additional information, contact: Olga Bornozi, Managing Director at obornozi@capitallink.com or Eleni Bej, Director of Event Operations at ebej@capitallink.com or by phone: 212-661-7566 in New York.