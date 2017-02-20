After 184 Years, a Mosque for Athens? Yes: Pay for it? No

The last time there was an official mosque in Athens it was 1833 and the Ottomans were still occupying the country viciously while trying, and failing, to snuff out the Greek Church and Greek language.

That kind of atrocity is carried down through generations and the reason today why so many Greeks, albeit some of them outright racists and screwball ultra-nationalists, are opposed to the government paying for renovating a site in an industrial area in Athens to give Muslims an official place to pray.

Being a democracy of sorts – unlike dictatorial Turkey, which wants to turn the venerated Aghia Sophia church into a mosque and where the Halki Seminary remains closed – Greece allows real freedom of religion even though 98 percent of people who cite a religion are Greek Orthodox, the same percentage of Muslims in Turkey.

If Turkish Dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan had his way, there would be no Christians, no churches and no other religion as he wants to control thought outright. It’s surprising he hasn’t banned Islam in favor of Erdoganism.

But there hasn’t been any incidence of trouble involving Greece’s nearly 500,000 Muslims, who have been forced to pray in makeshift mosques, ranging from basements to warehouses while Greece’s Orthodox, Catholics, Jews and other religions are free to use their houses of worship.

A law was passed in 2006 permitting the building of the new mosque but opposition, primarily from the Lost in Space neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, all of whose leaders and dozens of whose members are on trial on charges of running a criminal gang, kept successive governments cowering.

Now, under the atheist umbrella of the Looney Left SYRIZA, a mosque, renovated from old buildings in a former Navy warehouse in the Votanikos neighborhood of western Athens, is due to open in April.

Its’ some 800,000-euro ($850,000) cost was borne not by people using it, but the economically-ravaged Greek taxpayers who’ve been crushed by seven years of crisis, pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and firings.

This is an easy equation: Greece’s Muslims deserve a place to worship, above ground, as long as they pay for it – which works out to about $1.50 each – or have Turkey or Saudi Arabia or someone else pay for it, not Greeks who’ve had austerity stuffed down their throats and now have to choke on the idea of footing the bill for someone else’s place to pray.

Let us hope there are no loudspeaker calls to prayer five times a day over Athens either because that sound, as would minarets – which won’t be on the mosque – would be too much to bear, even for tolerance and acceptance of others’ beliefs.

LONG TIME COMING

The mosque will have enough room for about 350 worshippers and have a fountain for people to follow a ritual cleansing before praying.

“It’s not going to be anything special,” Naim Elghandour, President of the Muslim Association of Greece told Al-Jazeera.

“But it is important because it’s going to be the first official mosque with an official imam. Until now, the imams have been volunteers and that was dangerous, but we have been lucky and nothing bad happened in Greece to upset the relationships between Christians and Muslims,” he added.

His group told the news agency there are more than 100 unofficial mosques scattered throughout Athens for the estimated 200,000 Muslims living in the capital who have longed for an official place to pray and follow their religion.

“We need the mosque for our new generation, for our youth … to feel equal in law, equal in society,” the association spokeswoman Anna Stamou, a Greek who’s married to Elghandour and who converted to Islam told Reuters.

Plans to build a mosque began in 1890 with an act of Parliament but they’ve also split the government with SYRIZA’s coalition partner, the far-right wing, jingoistic, pro-austerity, marginal Independent Greeks (ANEL) voting against a bill to speed construction.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yiannis Amanantidis told Parliament last year that Athens was the only European capital “to be deprived of such a religious space.”

There’s much resistance. Last year, a dozen Greek nationalists occupied the spot for months and set up a homeless center for Greeks and graffiti messages are still visible there, reading: Oxi Temenos (No Mosque) and “Muslims Out.”

A poster plastered on a wall depicts a minaret in a circle with a line through it, Reuters noted. Muslims “are enemies of Christ, Orthodoxy and our country,” it says. “They should go back from where they came.”

The real threat now though comes from Golden Dawn, notorious for attacking its perceived enemies and, in the case of anti-Fascist, hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas, killing them.

The ultra-zealots have put a bullseye on the mosque, as well as Muslims, refugees and non-Greeks and are so extremist they won’t even recognize basketball stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, of Nigerian-Greek background, as Greek.

One of Golden Dawn’s most violent talkers, Ilias Panagiotaros, said during a rally, surrounded by supporters raising flaming torches and waving the Greek flag next to the party’s Swastika-like symbol that, “We have done many protests and of course we will do much more.”

He warned ominously, “With the help of God – I repeat that – this mosque will not have a good end.” Someone start praying, even if it’s five times a day.