Making Homemade Hilopites

A traditional Greek favorite, homemade hilopites are a type of egg noodle. Often served with meaty stews and hearty sauces, this Greek pasta is also enjoyed simply with classic grated cheeses like mezithra. Though widely available in stores, hilopites are easy enough to make with a simple recipe, but the process is a bit time-consuming, so make sure to plan ahead.

Hilopites

5 eggs

5 cups milk

2 tablespoons salt

5 cups whole wheat flour or a combination of 2 1/2 cups unbleached white flour plus 2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour, and more for dusting, and as needed

Olive oil for oiling hands and bowl

In a large mixing bowl, combine the 5 cups of flour, eggs, milk, and salt, stirring with a wooden spoon. Add additional flour and continue mixing until the dough is stiff, but not dry. Transfer to a clean work surface, lightly dust with flour, and knead the dough incorporating more flour to prevent the dough from sticking to your hands. Knead for about 10-15 minutes or until the dough is smooth and elastic. Divide into three pieces. With lightly oiled hands, shape the pieces into three balls. Place in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and allow to rest for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Dust your work surface lightly with flour and roll out one of the balls of dough to a large thin round, about 1/16 inch thick. Allow the rolled out dough, dusted lightly with flour, to rest on a flat surface while rolling out the remaining dough. Roll up the rested and rolled out dough onto the rolling pin or dowel you used to roll it out. Using a sharp pairing knife cut the dough lengthwise all the way through the rolled up layers to form long sheets of pasta. Remove from the rolling pin or dowel and slice into ribbons of pasta about 1/2 inch wide. Cut the ribbons into small squares, the traditional shape of hilopites or leave as ribbons.

Spread the cut pasta out on a clean, flat surface to dry, which depending on the temperature and humidity could take 5-6 days. Once dry, the hilopites can be stored in an airtight container and kept in the refrigerator for six months. Cook as you would any dry pasta in salted boiling water and serve with grated cheese, and your favorite sauces.