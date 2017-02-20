Greece Meets Asia, Fusion of Flavors Restaurant in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia – Greek-Australians Alex Evripidou and Kerry Dramountanis are the owners of a new fusion restaurant, Stav’s, and they are trying to redefine the traditional Greek food in Sydney.

Stav’s is the embodiment of the Greek way of life. From the moment you walk in you can feel the raw upbeat vibe, unwind and have a good time, according to Stav’s webpage.

“Australia is like the gateway to Asia. A lot of trendy foods have an Asian influence, so we wanted to embrace what Australian’s love at the moment and fuse it with old Greek dishes,” Dramountanis says to Broadsheet Sydney.

Stav believes the fundamental needs of people are simple; food, drink, love & dance. At Stav’s you can enjoy fusion Greek food, have a drink and enjoy the beats!

So how do Greek and Asian flavours work together? Well, there’s yiros, served with less conventional fillings such as pork, apple sauce and mustard. And one with duck, shallot, chilli and plum sauce. The pork belly is served with a green papaya, chilli, shallot, peach and feta salad. The Dirty Patates – a dish of potato chips with mousaka and yoghurt – comes with a miso-eggplant dip.

There are crossovers in cooking techniques, too. “In Greece, fried-zucchini chips are a big thing, however we’ve embraced the idea of tempura. It’s an Asian cooking technique but it gives our zucchini chips a lighter flavour,” says Evripidou.

Stav’s

8 Water Street, Sans Souci

stavsdrinkseatsbeats.com