Erdogan’s Road to Absolute Rule – Then What?

There is no doubt that President Erdogan is determined to make himself the absolute ruler of Turkey. His formula is nothing new or surprising: the combination of nationalism, religion and fear. Naturally, in the footsteps of other dictators, he needs scapegoats. The Turkish Kurds are conveniently near at hand and, of course, Greece.

One poses a domestic threat and the other is the historic foreign adversary. Perhaps, his most helpless victim is the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which he will torment to appease the Islamic fanatics among his followers.

To this end, Erdogan has taken Turkey down the proverbial “rabbit hole” of authoritarianism. Taking advantage of the failed coup attempt last summer, he has purged the state services of over 100,000 men and women: military and police officers, judges, prosecutors, and a variety of civil servants. Another 36,000 have been arrested and many more will soon join them in prison. Coupled with the hasty arrests, torture has been inflicted to extort confessions and, if the Turkish strongman has his way capital punishment will be reinstituted.

To maintain the atmosphere of terror as well as government by emergency decree, the press has been effectively muzzled and over one hundred journalists are languishing in prison. Indeed, Turkey is the only country pretending to be a European state in which an individual can be arrested for real or perceived insults aimed at the president. In effect, Turkish democracy is on life support.

Erdogan’s timing is impeccable. Terrorism, the unraveling of the Middle East, the rise of populism, world economic decline and the disunity of the West provide an ideal opportunity for Erdogan to reshape Turkey into a nationalistic Islamic state. Regardless of the fact that Islam has no state boundaries and that nationalism is based on ethnic, linguistic or cultural identity confined within one country, the Turkish strongman is not concerned about ideologies but power.

Mustapha Kemal, Ataturk, when he established the Turkish Republic out of the ruins of the Ottoman Empire faced the challenge of creating a secular identity for the new country and its citizens. To some degree, he succeeded. but the Turkey he created remained, to a lesser extent, a multicultural and multiethnic society.

Instead of embracing diversity, Kemal and his successors attempted to fashion a Turkish identity based only upon a single culture and language – it failed. The Kurds remained a constant challenge to the hominization of Turkish society, despite the harsh purging of Greeks, Armenians and other minority groups that failed to meet the yardstick of Turkishness. All the while the embers of Islam remained dormant in Eastern Turkey.

Since Kemal, the Turkish state has remained intolerant and occasionally inflicted savage purges against its minorities yet the West rarely chastised Ankara for it excesses. After all Turkey was part of NATO and a bulwark against communism during the Cold War. Even after the collapse of the Soviet Union, there were many in Washington, Brussels, London and Paris as well as Berlin who maintained that Turkey was a bastion of liberal democracy in the Muslim world and a frontline state in the war on terror.

Then came Erdogan. At first he was the darling of the West and the paragon of Western style Muslim democracy. European politicians fell all over themselves in praise of Erdogan and the new Muslim liberal democrats in Ankara – the same bunch, however, still refused Turkey into the EU. Western intellectuals gushed in admiration over Erdogan as the new “messiah Muslim liberal” the poster boy for moderate Islam.

Naturally Erdogan betrayed them as well as Turkey’s liberals. Once in power, he only wanted more and sought every dirty trick at hand to enhance his authority and to imprison his opponents, who in certain cases were even some of his old allies. He has emerged as another Middle East strongman and is in the process of dismantling the Turkish state and replacing it with an autocracy. Slowly the West is beginning to realize that Erdogan is less than an ally. A testament to his ego and a monument of his ambitions is the one billion dollar presidential palace he has built for himself.

Erdogan’s appetite for power has not yet been satiated. This is only the beginning. However his excesses may drive Turkey over the abyss into a civil war.

The voices of European leaders are muted because they fear that Erdogan will once again open the floodgates and drown Europe in a sea of refugees. The EU, North America and the other democracies around the world have little choice and tolerated dictatorships, but they should not stand idly by while Turkey slips into the morass of authoritarianism and tyranny. The United States and the EU cannot afford for Turkey to slip into chaos or become an absolute dictatorship. Erdogan is a bully and bullies only understand strength.

André Gerolymatos is Director of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver