Pete J. Kithas, World War II Veteran, Died, he Was 93

WYOMING – Pete J. Kithas, 93, of Cheyenne passed away on Feb. 14 at Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper. Pete was born May 30, 1923, in Cheyenne, a son of the late John and Katherine (Trengakis) Kithas.

Pete served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he met Becky Comas at a wedding reception in Salt Lake City, and they later married on Sept. 5, 1948, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Salt Lake City. After their wedding, they moved to and lived in Laramie, where Pete graduated in 1950 from the University of Wyoming. He also attended law school in Laramie.

They owned the Buffalo Bar in Laramie from 1951 to 1956 and also owned the Summit Tavern for a brief period. They moved to Denver in 1958, where he entered the food business and was the office manager for Mack Trucks.

They moved to Cheyenne in 1967, where he was employed by the Wyoming State Department of Education as personnel director, then appointed career service supervisor for the State of Wyoming. He was appointed state personnel director by former Governor Ed Herschler, and held that position for 12 years. He retired in 1987.

He was a member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, the Kiwanis Club, American Legion Post No. 6, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. Pete is survived by two daughters, Karen Kithas and Allen Bott of Kaycee and Joni and Tom Harlan of Kaycee; brother, Andrew Kithas of Salt Lake City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Becky Kithas, on June 19, 2015; and sister, Angie Daley. A visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with a Trisagion service to follow at 7 PM at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10 AM Tuesday at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. An interment service with military honors will be held at Beth El Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pete’s memory to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 501 West 27th Street, Cheyenne, 82001. Condolences may be made to the family at www.schradercares.com.