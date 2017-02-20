Stalled Cyprus Unity Talks Up in the Air Again, Uncertain Return

NICOSIA – Cyprus’ rival leaders are still bickering over why unity talks fell apart and it could keep them apart and away from a scheduled Feb. 23 meeting.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci stormed out of the negotiations in a feud over a 1950 unofficial referendum in which Cypriots were asked to support a union with Greece, backed by Cyprus’ Parliament. He blamed Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

That came in the midst of the tough talks between the two and as the guarantors of security, the United Kingdom, Greece and Turkey, can’t come to terms after Turkey insisted it would keep a 30,000-strong army on the island, which is a member of the European Union, and will militarily intervene when it wants.

Anastasiades and Akinci have given each other versions of maps showing how much property and territory stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion should be returned but remain at loggerheads despite constant predictions from them – as well as UN Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide – of imminent breakthroughs.

“I call on the Turkish-Cypriot leader to be present at the next meeting so that through a constructive dialogue we can forge the conditions that will allow us to be optimistic about a positive outcome,” Anastasiades said, according to Kathimerini.

Anastasiades is ready to return to the table and try again if Akinci is, the Cypriot President’s spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said, speaking on CyBC’s morning show on Feb. 20.

Christodoulides said the two sides needed to “concentrate on the essential issues and disagreements before us and see the prospects for further progress”.

Akinci wanted Anastasiades to publicly disavow the vote, tabled by far-right Elam, and have it annulled. Anastasiades said the move had hurt the talks but he could not compel it being overturned.

Asked if he thought the Turkish side had been convinced by the president’s stance on the Enosis issue, Christodoulides said Anastasiades had declared his disagreement with the vote and that should be enough.