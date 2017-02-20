Schaeuble Denies Greece Eurozone Exit Seen, But Pushes Demands

BERLIN – German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied he said Greece could be forced out of the Eurozone but admitted it depends on whether the government will continue imposing harsh measures.

Schaeuble, whose country has put up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($346.33 billion) in three bailouts to save Greece, reportedly had said unless it followed the path of more reforms that it couldn’t stay in the zone of the 18 countries using the euro as a currency.

Schaeuble said in an ARD television interview that Greece would not have problems if it implemented agreed reforms, but would if it fails to carry these out.

“I never made any (‘Grexit’) threats,” Schaeuble told ARD’s Bericht aus Berlin program just before the network played recent comments in which he said Greece was “not yet over the hill” and the “pressure needed to stay on” Greece or it “couldn’t stay in the currency union.”

Schaeuble said he was giving Greece the same message it got from the International Monetary Fund, which has stayed out of a third bailout for 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion) after taking part in the first two.

“If Greece carries out the reforms, there won’t be any problems. If they don’t, then there will be problems,” he said, adding that, “I’m confident. Greece is on the right path.”

Schaeuble also said he expects the IMF to participate in a third bailout package for Greece after German magazine Der Spiegel said the Fund would contribute up to 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion). The IMF declined to comment, Reuters said.

“I assume it will,” Schaeuble said when asked about the IMF’s participation. He noted the IMF had said in 2015 it would participate if Greece fulfills its reform targets. “I assume that can be achieved in the coming weeks.”