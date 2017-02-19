The following recipe for Beef Stifado is an updated version of the recipe often prepared with rabbit. This hearty meal is a wintertime favorite. The flavors in this meal are bold, so pair this dish with your favorite Greek red wine, especially Agiorgitiko or Xinomavro varietals.

Beef Stifado

2 1/2 pounds beef for stew, cut into cubes

24 baby onions

4 ripe tomatoes, or 1 (28 oz.) can chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Water

For the marinade:

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 cup dry red wine

4 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 fresh or dried bay leaves

4 garlic cloves, sliced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 (2-inch) stick cinnamon

10 peppercorns

Place the beef in a large non-reactive bowl. Add the marinade ingredients, then cover tightly, and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, or preferably overnight. Peel the baby onions. If using fresh, chop the tomatoes. Heat the oil over medium heat in a large saucepan and sauté the onions for 5 minutes or until softened. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. Sauté the beef, reserving the marinade, for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until browned on all sides. Return the onions to the saucepan, add the marinade, tomatoes and enough water to just cover the stew. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Bring to a boil then simmer for 1½ to 2 hours, or until the beef is tender and the sauce has thickened. Serve with pasta and grated cheese, such as kefalotiri.