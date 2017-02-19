He’s Out Like Flynn

By Antonis Diamataris

Fortunately for Donald Trump and the country, National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn managed to maintain his position for a mere 24 days before being forced to submit his resignation.

The man was clearly unsuitable for the job, which President Trump obviously gave him out of obligation for his services during the election campaign.

At the same time, it is a positive development for Greeks and Philhellenes, given that Gen. Flynn was openly pro-Turkish.

Flynn was forced to resign when it became known that he lied to White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, about his discussion with the Russian ambassador in Washington about the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama Administration shortly before Trump took office.

But the U.S. intelligence community recorded Flynn’s conversations with the ambassador and leaked them to the press, mainly to the Washington Post, possibly in an attempt to get revenge.

In any event, Flynn was a bomb that would eventually explode. It was a matter of time. So, it is best that it exploded now, early on.

However, there are questions concerning Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin that must be answered. We fear that something is not right. It is imperative that light be shed on this matter as soon as possible, because if it is left to drag on, it will become, among other things, an obstacle to Trump’s implementation of his key agenda items.

For example, the president would either be entirely unable to reduce taxes and repeal regulations that tie the hands of businesses, among other initiatives, or he would face delays in doing so.

On another note, President Trump has made concessions on a number of foreign policy issues, such as NATO. Although he described the organization as “obsolete” during the campaign, he now embraces it, nonetheless establishing a basic – and correct – condition that all NATO members contribute their fair share: 2 percent of their Gross National Product.

Currently only five countries out of 27 – the United States, UK, Estonia, Greece, and Poland – comply. Yes, Greece, which has no choice, as it is threatened by Turkey.

But why can’t rich countries, such as Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Japan, take on a greater proportion of the cost of defense as Trump is so right in asking them to do?

As Defense Secretary James Mattis recently stated, it is a “fair demand that all who benefit from the best defense in the world carry their proportionate share of the necessary cost to defend freedom.”

But if Trump becomes entangled in a Watergate-like climate, he will not be able to do anything substantial. For that reason, it would behoove him to shed light on any remaining vagaries regarding Russia as quickly as possible, and to provide convincing answers.

Utmost Demagoguery

Recently on Euronews, one of the top three stories was that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble of “playing with fire.”

Tsipras made the accusation, as well as other critical references to the IMF, while addressing the SYRIZA Central Committee. “I want to strongly appeal to Chancellor Merkel to discourage her Finance Minister of this constant aggression against Greece and of derogatory references. The election campaign in one country cannot affect life in another country,” Tsipras stated.

He also expressed his confidence that the German government “will not allow the pyromaniacs to play with matches in a warehouse full of ammunition.” And he accused the IMF of not having the courage of its convictions, and that he himself would not be afraid to state that some of the IMF’s members prefer to play personal games. He noted that the IMF shies away from telling the truth to its European partners, and that it prefers to play a game of poker by dragging things along.

Good grief!

It is clear that Mr. Tsipras’ rant is aimed at the domestic political market in view of what we believe are forthcoming elections. It is designed to boost his “patriotic” image, which has apparently been damaged by the signing of the memorandum – he had promised to “tear it up” – and the catastrophic steering of negotiations.

One might wonder: “but doesn’t the prime minister have the right to criticize Schäuble?”

Of course he does, but when it serves the country’s interests, and on specific issues. Not to insult him just to score political points. Greece is facing the risk of non-completion of the bailout review on February 20, after numerous lengthy delays , with unpredictable consequences, and the prime minister calls the German minister who is handling the issue a “pyromaniac”?

While it is certain that this was welcomed by some of the people, it is not certain that it is in their best interests.

The use of foreign policy and, in this case, the economic crisis – which is influenced by foreign countries – to serve political objectives is never a good idea. After so many years of crisis, it should be clear by now that demagoguery is wrong in every case, and especially in the case of major national issues.

But, unfortunately, when a political leader lacks successes to trumpet, he resorts to demagoguery, to which the people’s judgment is vulnerable.