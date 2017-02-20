Greek-American Couple Waited 5 Years and 45 Minutes to Marry

NEW YORK – Elena Sarkissian and Demetrios Orfanoudis married on January 21 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on East 74th Street in Manhattan.

Sarkissian, 44, a real estate broker was sitting alone in the back seat of a rented Bentley. “I ended up spending 45 minutes circling the cathedral,” she told the New York Times. What she was experiencing instead was the pandemonium of Manhattan in the grip of the Women’s March, held one day after President Trump’s inauguration, a protest that drew hundreds of thousands, choking the city with traffic.

The bus, carrying friends and family, who came from as far as Athens did not make it for 40 minutes or more.

“I married my best friend,” Sarkissian said after an hour-long traditional Greek Orthodox ceremony that included chanting, crowns and a priest in robes.

Sarkissian and Orfanoudis met in September 2011 after a month-long telephone courtship set in motion by a friend of Sarkissian, Dr. Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis.

“My parents always wanted me to meet someone I could happily spend my life with,” said Orfanoudis, who, like Sarkissian, was raised Greek Orthodox; he cannot personally rebut the stereotype about traditional Greek families’ obsession with seeing their children settle contentedly into marriage, he said. “I had been hearing some of that for a while. I just never found the right person.”

Col. Alex Stathopoulos, a longtime friend of Orfanoudis from Washington, was the koumbaros, as the New York Times reported.

At the Yale Club reception, two bands and two guest musicians performed. The Pete Saunders Band played American favorites including the first dance, “The Way You Look Tonight,” and Yianni Papastefanou, the King of Kefi, performed the traditional Greek songs. Alison Burns, Sarkissian’s childhood friend from Michigan, sang “Unforgettable,” her parents’ first dance. Another friend, Philip Payton, a violinist with the “Kinky Boots” orchestra on Broadway, played a solo piece by Bach.