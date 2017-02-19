Anastasiades Tries to Save Collapsed Cyprus Unity Talks Before Re-start

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades is trying to resurrect hopes for unity talks before they resume again on Feb. 23.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci stormed out of the negotiations in a feud over a 1950 unofficial referendum in which Cypriots were asked to support a union with Greece, backed by Cyprus’ Parliament.

That came in the midst of the tough talks between the two and as the guarantors of security, the United Kingdom, Greece and Turkey, can’t come to terms after Turkey insisted it would keep a 30,000-strong army on the island, which is a member of the European Union, and will militarily intervene when it wants.

Anastasiades and Akinci have given each other versions of maps showing how much property and territory stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion should be returned but remain at loggerheads despite constant predictions from them – as well as UN Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide – of imminent breakthroughs.

“I call on the Turkish-Cypriot leader to be present at the next meeting so that through a constructive dialogue we can forge the conditions that will allow us to be optimistic about a positive outcome,” Anastasiades said, according to Kathimerini.

“I do not wish, in any way, to engage in an unnecessary blame game, especially after the public explanation by the UN envoy,” Anastasiades added about Eide who said the talks were in deep trouble, undercutting his own previous giddiness.

Eide said Akinci, the leader of the breakaway state in the occupied north of Cyprus, was the one who abandoned the talks, denied by the Turkish side.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim repeated a request that if a unity deal is reached that Turkish nationals should have free movement of people, goods, services and capital – in a Federal Cyprus.

Akinci Anastasiades needs to publicly admit that legislation making the annual commemoration of a 1950 vote to unite the island with Greece compulsory in Greek Cypriot schools was erroneous.

Akinci said in remarks that Anastasiades should also act to rescind the legislation.

Anastasiades said the legislation was mistaken but added that Turkish Cypriots should not “overreact” because there’s no support for union with Greece and there is agreement that Cyprus should be reunified as a federation.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)