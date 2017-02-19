New Democracy Opposes More Austerity, Sees Elections

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) has made known that it will not vote for new measures, its spokesman Vassilis Kikilias said in an interview with Eidiseis newspaper and accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of the cuts on salaries and pensions, the overtaxation and the suffocation in the markets.

Commenting on the negotiation for the program review, he said: “The country is collapsing as a result of the SYRIZA-ANEL government that does not care about the Greeks but solely how they will stay in power.”

The spokesman of the main opposition underlined that “elections are the only solution.”

Referring to the meetings of ND leader in Berlin, he said that Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke of the sacrifices of the Greek people amid the crisis that should not be ignored.

As for the prime minister, he said that his basic problem is that the vast majority of the Greek people disapprove him.

If the government cannot conclude the program review, the country will be inevitably led to elections, main opposition New Democracy (ND) parliamentary spokesman Nikos Dendias said on Saturday in an interview with Efimerida Ton Syntakton newspaper.

The current situation cannot be further extended, ND parliamentary spokesman stated adding that a different handling would have better results. The participation in the ECB quantitative easing programme would have offered a liquidity breather to the real economy.

He also accused the government that it managed to unite the creditors as regards their demands from Greece.