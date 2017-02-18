Fraport Greece CEO Travels to Kavala Ahead of Airport Managemenet

KAVALA, Greece – The need to achieve a close cooperation with the local government to achieve common goals was expressed by Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell on Friday, during his visit to the city of Kavala, whose airport is among the 14 regional airports the company will lease and operate under a 40-year concession deal signed with Greece’s privatization agency HRADF.

“Fraport Greece is here to create synergies and partnerships with the local government and authorities. Moreover, we all share the same goals of increasing passenger traffic and customer satisfaction, while creating business opportunities for the region. We are very confident of the development potential of Kavala as well as the other airports,” Zinell said.

As part of the agreement, he continued, Fraport Greece will spend some 330 million euros to developing these airports over the next four years, apart from the upfront investment of 1.2 billion euros to the Greek State.

“We have already recruited airport staff and are operationally ready to take up the management of the 14 airports,” he said, adding the company will take over the airports in March.

As part of his trip to the city, Zinell met with Kavala Region’s deputy governor Theodoros Markopoulos, Michael Amirides, the Eastern Macedonia and Thrace Region’s deputy governor for tourism and external relations; as well as the mayors of Kavala, Dimitra Tsanaka, and of Nestos Municipality, Evangelos Tsompanopoulos. Zinell also met with Fraport Greece employees who have been recruited to run Kavala Airport.

At the meeting with the vice governor of Kavala Region, Fraport Greece’s Zinell also presented Nikolaos Daskalou as the designated airport manager of Kavala Airport.