Donald Trump tours Boeing facility in South Carolina

By Associated Press -
0
37
President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Trump is visiting Boeing South Carolina to see the Boeing 787 Dreamliner before heading to his estate Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., for the weekend. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is touring a Boeing facility in South Carolina where the company is unveiling its new Dreamliner aircraft.

Boeing executives describe the plane to Trump before taking him up a flight of stairs to see inside the 787-10 Dreamliner.

Trump was accompanied on the tour by his daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president.

Boeing says Trump is the first president to visit the facility, which dates to 2009. The plant is non-unionized; workers there this week voted overwhelmingly against an effort to unionize.

The company says every president since Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt has visited a Boeing plant or facility.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY