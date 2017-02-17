Date Announced for 16th Annual Detroit Greek Day Parade

DETROIT – The Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade Committee has announced the date for this year’s annual parade, set for Sunday, March 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET, which marks the sixteenth year of celebrating Greece and Greek-American culture in Detroit.

“Having this parade is a way to have fun and to preserve and further the very proud Hellenic heritage,” George Reganis, a founding member and the Chairman of the Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade, has said.

Once again, the Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade Weekend will have the philanthropic side of supporting and raising funds for the Hellenic Museum of Michigan ( www.hellenicmi.org ).

Finally, Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade Committee needs the support and help from the Greek community to make the 2017 Detroit Greek Independence Day Parade very special! If your organization, church or club would like to enter a float or vehicle and/or if you would like to help volunteer your time over the weekend, please feel free to notify the committee: http://www.detroit.greekparades.com/