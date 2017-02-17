ESM Chief Says Greek Market Return, But Only After Reforms

BRUSSELS – European Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling said Greece could return to financial markets by the summer of 2018 – but only by imposing more tough reforms being resisted by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition under Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The ESM, along with the European Union and European Central Bank is financing a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion) but only 31.7 billion euros ($33.77 billion) has been disbursed since July, 2015 because Tsipras is holding back on imposing more tough conditions he agreed to after reneging on anti-austerity promises has decimated his support.

Regling said Greece could end reliance on three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($347.25 billion) that began in 2010 and go back to borrowing from the markets if Tsipras relents again to the conditions that crushed his popularity, and regain the trust of investors.

Speaking at a conference in Munich, Regling further said the Eurozone’s rescue policies were working, noting that four of five countries had successfully exited their reform programs.

“Greece is a special case. Nowhere the extent of the problems was as large as in Greece, and the administration as weak,” Regling said according to a draft of his speech, the news agency Reuters reported.

“But Greece can also turn the corner and regain the trust of the market, as long as it implements the agreed reforms with determination,” said Regling.