Zagori Highlight of Alternative Tourism Fair

The region of Zagori, in northwestern Greece, was presented for the first time in the exhibition of alternative tourism in Utrecht, Holland.

Zagori known for its natural beauty presented its many activities, including mountain biking, and trekking routes, that tourists will enjoy in the Vikos Geopark. Located in the Pindus Mountains of Epirus, the area features striking geology and dramatic views. The mountainous terrain once made the region inaccessible, but now is a major attraction for travelers seeking the rugged landscapes.

Traditional arched stone bridges connected the towns and villages in the area, though modern bridges have replaced many of the older structures which themselves had replaced older wooden bridges.

The alternative tourism exhibition was held on February 11 and 12 in Utrecht and attracts those interested in a variety of travel experiences.