Greece Tells Creditors: “Not a Euro More,” Reform Talks Drag On

ATHENS – Hoping to get the Eurozone to release more bailout monies on Feb. 20, Greece’s beleaguered government said it would nevertheless not agree to any more austerity.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, plummeting in polls after reneging on promises to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, has dug his heels in against any more – as he did previously before always relenting.

He agreed in July, 2015 to a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($91.41 billion) after breaking a vow not do to that either but now said he won’t allow dilution of labors laws and more pension cuts with dissension growing with his party after he went against its principles.

Greece has been surviving since 2010 on three rescue packages of 326 billion euros ($347.25 billion) from the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism and International Monetary Fund but the money came with brutal conditions.

Most of the money from the third bailout has been held back until Tsipras gives in again and the Eurozone meeting will decide what happens next although the lenders have told him to forget about getting a deal then.

EU officials urged Greece and the lenders to come to terms as fast as possible to prevent more speculation about whether the country could be forced out of the Eurozone and jeopardize the entire bloc.

EU officials were urging speed to avoid catastrophe and one German politician close to Chancellor Angela Merkel hinted that a deal could be reached even if the IMF, which has stayed out of the third package, won’t join in, Reuters said. One bone of contention – the participation of the International Monetary Fund – may be got around.

“The Greek government is negotiating with responsibility and resolve … but all of that must, however, be without any additional burden, and without additional costs for Greek society,” Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told a news briefing.

“Our aim continues to be an agreement with not even a euro more of additional measures,” drawing another so-called Red Line, although Tsipras has stepped all of them before.

In Brussels, the European Commission’s vice president responsible for the euro, Valdis Dombrovskis, said there are costs in delaying agreement on Greece’s bailout review, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.

“There is a common understanding that time lost in reaching an agreement will have a cost for everyone,” Dombrovskis told Greek news portal Euro2day.

Greece has about 7.5 billion euros ($7.99 billion) of debt falling due by July, which it is unable to pay without more loans from lenders. So far it has received some 31.7 billion euros ($33.77 billion) from the latest bailout accord.

Recent Greek economic data has shown how tenuous the recovery is, with inflation rising and economic growth contracting again.

NO LIGHT YET

Greeks “need to see a light at the end of the austerity tunnel,” the European Union’s financial affairs chief said during a visit to discuss the bailout-dependent country’s slow-moving negotiations with its international creditors.

Pierre Moscovici said efforts to reach a compromise would continue in coming days, as he met with Tsipras. He said he was “hopeful” about Greece’s prospects, and noted that the country’s economy had grown modestly recently.

Tsipras’ left-led government hopes to conclude by Feb. 20, when Eurozone finance ministers will meet, the much-delayed negotiations on spending cuts and reforms demanded by European creditors and the International Monetary Fund. Without a deal, it can’t get the next batch of rescue loans and it faces a debt repayment hump in July.

Moscovici told Tsipras he believed efforts were required “from all sides” to reach an agreement, but that he was optimistic.

“We are going to discuss on and on until Monday … to bring everyone on board, and so that everybody feels comfortable with the parameters of what could be a compromise,” he told journalists after the meeting.

“We are closer than yesterday but we will be closer tomorrow and the day after, and the day after.”

An agreement between Greece and its creditors would not only free up new rescue loans but make the country eligible for the European Central Bank’s bond-buying stimulus program. That would lower Greece’s government borrowing rates and ease its way to tapping bond markets again later this year.

But Athens refuses to introduce new austerity measures. And in a sign of the difficulty of the talks, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Eurozone’s top official, said this week that the Feb. 20 meeting will not provide a full breakthrough in the talks because more negotiations on reforms are needed.

Greece has depended on international bailouts since 2010. In return for billions of euros in rescue loans, successive governments have had to overhaul the country’s economy, imposing repeated tax hikes and slashing spending, including salaries and pensions.

The crisis has wiped more than a quarter off the Greek economy, and left unemployment hovering at 23 percent.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)