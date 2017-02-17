In Impasse With Government, Greek Farmers End Some Blockades

ATHENS – Protesting farmers from the Nikea and other blockades will end their road closures and continue their protests in different ways, the President of the United Federation of Agricultural Associations in Karditsa, Vangelis Boutas, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency Feb. 16.

“We change the form of our labor action and tomorrow (Feb. 17) we leave the Nikea blockade. We will participate in the labor action of the unions and PAME, and we invite all farmers to the events marking the Kileler uprising on March 19,” he said.

On Feb. 15, farmers at the Melouna blockage also decided to end their protests on Feb. 17.

That came after the farmers, angry over tax and social security hikes, who’ve been blockading roads with tractors, failed to make any progress in talks with the government.

The protesters met with Deputy Prime Minister Yiannis Dragasakis and other government officials on Feb. 15 in fruitless talks, Kathimerini said.

The farmers have been using their equipment as road blocks, primarily in northern Greece and along the borders with Bulgaria and FYROM, preventing the movement of cargo to those countries and cutting into Greek exports.

They came to Athens to demonstrate outside Parliament but were ignored. Thousands of anti-austerity protests since international bailouts began in 2010 have done nothing to persuade successive governments from forging ahead with more brutal measures.

While the meeting in Athens was taking place, farmers blocked the Hersos highway junction, which leads to the Doirani border crossing in northern Greece, the paper said. The Evzones border post on the frontier with FYROM has been closed for days due to farmers blocking the road without any police intervention.