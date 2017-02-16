Olympiacos Settle for Goalless Draw

Olympiakos failed to find a way past Turkish outfit Osmanlispor as the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 clash ended goalless at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus.

It was a frustrating night for Paulo Bento’s side, who made all the running and wasted several decent chances which had they been converted would have set the Erythrolefki up nicely for next week’s return leg.

As it is, however, it is the Turks who have the advantage after a below-par Olympiakos struggled to break down their opponents and also had defender Bruno Viana sent-off in the second half for kicking out at an opponent.

The home side had the upper hand in an otherwise low key first half which was characterized by niggly fouls with the visitors seemingly trying to waste time at every opportunity, much to the frustration of the home players and fans.

Bento’s men did up the tempo towards the end of the half and they were unlucky not to score after Osmanlispor goalkeeper Zydunas Karcemarskas made two smart saves in the space of a minute just before time.

Olympiakos’ Spanish defender Alberto Botia came up for a corner and saw his shot from an acute angle saved by Karcemarskas, who then thwarted home striker Oscar Cardozo with a low save after the latter had been gifted possession on the edge of the penalty area.

The second half saw more of the same, with Karcemarskas once again proving equal to Seba’s long range strike and a dipping volley from Andre Martins.

Olympiakos still pushed hard for a goal, but tempers flared in the 74th minute when Viana kicked out in frustration at Vaclav Prochazka, and was promptly given his marching orders by the French referee Ruddy Buquet.

Despite the disappointment of not taking the win, the result saw Olympiacos stretch their unbeaten run to 15 matches, and based on tonight’s display will feel they still have a very good chance of seeing off Osmanlispor in Turkey.

Source: AGONAsport.com (http://bit.ly/2lcwes8), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter