Actions for Promoting Greek tourism in the United States

ATHENS – Representatives of the Greek – American Tourism Chamber had a series of contacts for the promotion of Greek tourism destinations in the US market.

The ambassador for the Aegean islands of the American-Hellenic Chamber, Kostas Skagias, promoted the Greek destinations, focusing on Mykonos, Santorini and Crete, while strengthening the confidence of Americans to our country, during his visit to new York from January 25 to February 4, 2017.

Skagias praised the high quality tourist services, focusing on the islands of the Aegean and the popular destinations of Mykonos, Santorini and Crete.