A Special Greek Night for Giannis Antetokounmpo at Barclays Center

NEW YORK – Greek-Americans from Brooklyn and other regions of the Metropolitan area of New York dressed with Greek colours and keeping blue and white flags welcomed the Greek All Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As happened in the last game in the same place, the Greeks and especially the younger generation welcomed massively their beloved NBA player, who participated in the game between the Brooklyn Nets vs his Milwaukee Bucks.

“I just love playing in Brooklyn. I think it’s just because the Greek fans come out and support me and they give me energy,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said before going to the court post-game to greet the hundreds of Greek fans waiting for him in Brooklyn.

"I just love playing in Brooklyn. I think it’s just because the Greek fans come out and support me and they give me energy.” – Giannis Antetokounmpo said before going to the court post-game to greet the hundreds of Greek fans waiting for him in Brooklyn Posted by Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, 16 February 2017

In the game, Bucks beat Brooklyn, 129-125, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 33 points in his final game before making his All-Star debut, Greg Monroe added 25 and the Milwaukee Bucks sent the Brooklyn Nets to the break on a 14-game skid with a 129-125 victory Wednesday night.